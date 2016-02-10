Politics Podcast: How Did Trump And Sanders Win YUUUGE In New Hampshire?

Who would have predicted a year ago that Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump would win the New Hampshire primary? Meanwhile, John Kasich eked out a second-place victory over Ted Cruz. Chris Christie and Carly Fiorina came in a disappointing sixth and seventh place, respectively, and both announced the suspension of their campaigns on Wednesday.

The NPR Politics Podcast team shares key takeaways from the wins and losses, what the exit polls show about who supported the candidates, and what's next on the campaign trail.

On the podcast:

Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

Campaign Reporter Asma Khalid

Reporter and Host Brady Carlson, New Hampshire Public Radio

