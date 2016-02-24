Top Stories: Trump Wins Nevada GOP Caucuses; CIA Director On Apple Dispute

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Donald Trump Takes The Jackpot In Nevada Caucuses.

-- U.S. Spy Chief On Apple, ISIS And His Future At The CIA.

And here are more early stories:

At Least 3 Dead After Suspected Tornadoes Strike The South. ( Weather.com)

California Utility Must Meet Stringent New Tests To Restart Gas Well. ( AP)

At Least 42 Dead From Fiji Cyclone; New Disease Fears. ( VOA)

2 Indian Students Surrender On Sedition Charges In Free Speech Case. ( Time)

Ex-Colombian Drug Lord Sentenced To 25 Years In U.S. Prison. ( Reuters)

Brazil Charges 7 Executives In Deadly Dam Collapse. ( Wall Street Journal)

U.N. Leader Says More People Displaced Globally Than Ever. ( AP)

23 People Killed When Plane Crashes In Nepal. ( New York Times)

University Of Oklahoma To Return Painting Looted By Nazis. ( KFOR-TV)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.