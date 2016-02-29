South Korean Lawmakers Conduct Tag-Team Filibuster

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kentucky's Rand Paul once spoke for more than 12 hours, a filibuster in the Senate - impressive. But South Korean lawmakers did more. Members of the opposition staged a tag-team filibuster against an antiterrorism bill. By yesterday, they had been talking more than 115 hours - a world record.

And Steve, let me just take a few hours to expand on what that means...

INSKEEP: Sadly, Renee, we have time limits.

