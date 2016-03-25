The Search In Brussels And The Fight Against ISIS

There is a lot going on in connection to the Brussels attacks and fight against ISIS, which claimed responsibility for the bombings at the airport and subway station on Tuesday.

Friday morning, Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that U.S. Special Forces on the ground in Syria have killed the number two ISIS commander. In Brussels, a major police operation was conducted in the same neighborhood where a taxi driver on Tuesday picked up the three men who bombed the Brussels airport.

For more on this, NPR’s counterterrorism correspondent Dina Temple-Raston joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti.

