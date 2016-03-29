© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bees Drive Chicago's Jason Heyward Up A Wall

Published March 29, 2016 at 6:17 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. A swarm of bees drove Chicago Cubs center fielder Jason Heyward absolutely up a wall Sunday. The Cubs' game against the Seattle Mariners was delayed for several minutes as Heyward tried to bat the bees away. He even climbed a wall to escape, but said after the game he'd been stung at least 10 times. The bees didn't stop Heyward from belting a honey of a homer in the bottom of the third inning. But the Mariners still stung the Cubs 12 to 9. It is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition