State Department Apologizes For Spring Break Tweets

Published March 31, 2016 at 7:36 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. The State Department wants you to have a safe spring break. Tweeting travel tips under the hashtag Spring Breaking Badly, it sent a warning to travelers who might be lured into buying expensive drinks or situations where they could get robbed tweeting, not a 10 in the U.S.? Then not a 10 overseas. It apologized after Twitter erupted with responses like lonelygirl15 - stop spending my tax money calling me ugly. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

