How Can Text Messaging Save Lives?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Crisis and Response

About Nancy Lublin's TED Talk

Activist Nancy Lublin explains how Crisis Text Line, the first 24/7 text line of its kind, has helped millions of people by providing direct support as well as anonymous data about people in crisis.

About Nancy Lublin

Nancy Lublin is the founder and CEO of Crisis Text Line, the first 24/7 text line for people in crisis in the United States.

In 1996, she founded Dress For Success, an organization that helps women transition from welfare to work. From 2003 to 2015, Lublin was the CEO of DoSomething.org, a global organization for young people and social change.

