Top Stories: March Jobless Report; Officials Questioned In India Accident
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- U.S. Economy Added 215,000 Jobs In March; Unemployment Rate Rose To 5 Percent.
-- Kolkata Police Detain Construction Officials After Deadly Road Collapse.
-- Marriott To Buy Starwood Hotels After Chinese Firm Quits Pursuit.
-- A Tesla For The Masses? Orders For Model 3 Top 100K In First Hours.
And here are more early headlines:
Damaging Storms Predicted For The South. ()
North Korea Fires Yet Another Projectile. ( Guardian)
Chicago Teachers On One-Day Strike Over Expired Contract. ( Chicago Tribune)
Report: Turkey Forcibly Returning Syrian Refugees. ( Amnesty International)
Michigan High School Offers Wildly Popular Taxidermy Class. ( AP)
