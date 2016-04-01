Top Stories: March Jobless Report; Officials Questioned In India Accident

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Economy Added 215,000 Jobs In March; Unemployment Rate Rose To 5 Percent.

-- Kolkata Police Detain Construction Officials After Deadly Road Collapse.

-- Marriott To Buy Starwood Hotels After Chinese Firm Quits Pursuit.

-- A Tesla For The Masses? Orders For Model 3 Top 100K In First Hours.

And here are more early headlines:

Damaging Storms Predicted For The South. ()

North Korea Fires Yet Another Projectile. ( Guardian)

Chicago Teachers On One-Day Strike Over Expired Contract. ( Chicago Tribune)

Report: Turkey Forcibly Returning Syrian Refugees. ( Amnesty International)

Michigan High School Offers Wildly Popular Taxidermy Class. ( AP)

