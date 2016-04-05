Top Stories: Two Guantanamo Detainees Transferred; Small Fire At IRS
-- Guantanamo's Prisoner Population Drops To 89.
-- Fire Closes IRS Headquarters But Won't Affect Tax Return Processing.
Wisconsin Voters Head To Presidential Primary Polls. ( Madison Journal)
Justice Department Investigating Arizona Voting Complaints. ( Arizona Daily Star)
U.N. Court To Rule If War Crimes Case Proceeds Against Kenyan Official. ( AllAfrica)
Former New Zealand Leader Is Latest Woman To Seek Top U.N. Job. ( TVNZ)
Report: Suspicious Activity Seen At North Korea Nuclear Site. ( Yonhap)
Hackers Allegedly Expose Private Data Of 50 Million Turks. ( VOA)
Female Iditarod Musher Reports 2 Men Groped Her At End Of Race. ( AP)
UConn Faces Syracuse In Women's NCAA Basketball Title Game Tonight. ( NCAA)
