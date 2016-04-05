Top Stories: Two Guantanamo Detainees Transferred; Small Fire At IRS

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Guantanamo's Prisoner Population Drops To 89.

-- Fire Closes IRS Headquarters But Won't Affect Tax Return Processing.

And here are more early headlines:

Wisconsin Voters Head To Presidential Primary Polls. ( Madison Journal)

Justice Department Investigating Arizona Voting Complaints. ( Arizona Daily Star)

U.N. Court To Rule If War Crimes Case Proceeds Against Kenyan Official. ( AllAfrica)

Former New Zealand Leader Is Latest Woman To Seek Top U.N. Job. ( TVNZ)

Report: Suspicious Activity Seen At North Korea Nuclear Site. ( Yonhap)

Hackers Allegedly Expose Private Data Of 50 Million Turks. ( VOA)

Female Iditarod Musher Reports 2 Men Groped Her At End Of Race. ( AP)

UConn Faces Syracuse In Women's NCAA Basketball Title Game Tonight. ( NCAA)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.