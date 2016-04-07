Top Stories: Bangladesh Slaying; NFL Is Sued By Patriots Fans
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Atheist Law Student Hacked To Death In Bangladesh.
-- Fans Want Patriots' Draft Pick Restored And Sue NFL To Make It Happen.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama Visiting University Of Chicago To Talk Supreme Court Nomination. ( WLS)
Azerbaijan Claims Truce Violations In Nagorno-Karabakh. ( RFE/FL)
New Fighting In Sudan Displaces 138,000. ( AP)
Texas Teen Latest To Die From Faulty Takata Airbag. ( The Hill)
La. Lawmakers Consider Wait Time For Women Seeking Abortion. ( NOLA)
U.S. Officials Move Ebola Money To Fund Zika Investigation. ( NBC)
Cyprus To Extradite Suspected Hijacker To Egypt. ( Wall Street Journal)
J.K. Rowling's Writing Chair Auctions At Nearly $400,000. ( WVLT)
