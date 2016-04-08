Top Stories: Pope Francis Issues Treatise On The Family; 4 Fed Chairs Talk Together

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- On Divorce, Contraception, Pope Calls For More Grace, Less Dogma.

-- 4 Fed Chairs Talk Publicly For The First Time About The Job.

And here are more early headlines:

Under E.U. Agreement, Greece Again Returns Migrants To Turkey. ( Guardian)

Kerry Arrives In Baghdad On Unannounced Visit. ( Washington Post)

Turkey, Israel Move Closer To Normalizing Ties. ( France24)

Libyan Rival Government Says Now It Won't Give Up Power. ( VOA)

Arizona Legislature Bars Journalists Who Refuse Background Check. ( AP)

Leading Payday Lender Charged In Federal Racketeering Case. ( Philly.com)

Wintry Weather Stretching From Great Lakes To New England. ()

Wildfires Burn More Land In Oklahoma. ( NBC)

The Last American Idol Winner Is Crowned. ( Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.