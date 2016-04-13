Top Stories: Verizon Strike; Chicago Police Reform Recommendations
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Chicago Police Task Force Report Calls For Oversight Reform, Admission Of Racism.
-- Tens Of Thousands Of Verizon Workers Go On Strike.
-- Hot On The Trail Of Alien Moons.
-- Voice Of Lucky Charms Leprechaun, Arthur Anderson, Dies At 93.
And here are more early headlines:
Syria Holds Elections, But Millions Can't Vote. ( AP)
Labor Dispute Stalls Limited Traffic At Brussels Airport. ( Wall Street Journal)
Defense Seeks Trial Delay In Charleston Church Shooting. ( Charleston Post & Courier)
U.S. Military Aircraft Strike Islamist Militant Camps In Somalia. ( CNN)
South Sudan Rebel Official In Capital As Part Of Peace Agreement. ( Deutsche Welle)
Minn. Driver In Camaro Stopped For Doing 171 MPH. ( Duluth News Tribune)
