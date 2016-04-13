Top Stories: Verizon Strike; Chicago Police Reform Recommendations

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Chicago Police Task Force Report Calls For Oversight Reform, Admission Of Racism.

-- Tens Of Thousands Of Verizon Workers Go On Strike.

-- Hot On The Trail Of Alien Moons.

-- Voice Of Lucky Charms Leprechaun, Arthur Anderson, Dies At 93.

And here are more early headlines:

Syria Holds Elections, But Millions Can't Vote. ( AP)

Labor Dispute Stalls Limited Traffic At Brussels Airport. ( Wall Street Journal)

Defense Seeks Trial Delay In Charleston Church Shooting. ( Charleston Post & Courier)

U.S. Military Aircraft Strike Islamist Militant Camps In Somalia. ( CNN)

South Sudan Rebel Official In Capital As Part Of Peace Agreement. ( Deutsche Welle)

Minn. Driver In Camaro Stopped For Doing 171 MPH. ( Duluth News Tribune)

