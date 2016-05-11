Top Stories: Deadly Iraqi Car Bombing; Primary Election Results

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Car Bomb In Baghdad Kills Dozens Of People.

-- Bernie Sanders Wins West Virgina Primary.

-- George Carlin's 'Stuff' Gets A New Home At National Comedy Center.

Giant Tornadoes Leave At Least 10 Injured In Kentucky. ( NBC)

Brazilian President Asks Supreme Court To Stop Impeachment. ( BBC)

Canadian Oil Sands Production Halted By Huge Wildfire. ( AP)

Group Finds 28 Million Displaced Within Home Countries In 2015. ()

Report: Children Dying In Nigerian Military Detention. ( Amnesty International)

Australia Accuses 5 Of Planning To Leave For Syria By Small Boat. ( CNN)

Indian Woman, 72, Becomes First Time Mother. ( Times Of India)

Dating Site Matches Canadians With Americans Who Don't Like Trump. ( CBC)

