Top Stories: Deadly Iraqi Car Bombing; Primary Election Results
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Car Bomb In Baghdad Kills Dozens Of People.
-- Bernie Sanders Wins West Virgina Primary.
-- George Carlin's 'Stuff' Gets A New Home At National Comedy Center.
And here are more early headlines:
Giant Tornadoes Leave At Least 10 Injured In Kentucky. ( NBC)
Brazilian President Asks Supreme Court To Stop Impeachment. ( BBC)
Canadian Oil Sands Production Halted By Huge Wildfire. ( AP)
Group Finds 28 Million Displaced Within Home Countries In 2015. ()
Report: Children Dying In Nigerian Military Detention. ( Amnesty International)
Australia Accuses 5 Of Planning To Leave For Syria By Small Boat. ( CNN)
Indian Woman, 72, Becomes First Time Mother. ( Times Of India)
Dating Site Matches Canadians With Americans Who Don't Like Trump. ( CBC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.