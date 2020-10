Top Stories: Guidance To Schools On Transgender Students; E.U. Anti-Smuggling Effort

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- E.U. Efforts To Stop Migrant Smuggling Are 'Failing', U.K. Committee Says.

-- Obama Administration To Offer Schools Guidance On Transgender Bathrooms.

-- Lightshows, Fire, Nudity, Glitter, Wolves: Welcome To Eurovision 2016.

And here are more early headlines:

Hezbollah Says Senior Commander Killed In Syria. ( BBC)

Report: Russia Backed Athletic Doping For Sochi Olympics. ( New York Times)

Obama Hosting 5 Nordic Leaders For Meetings, White House Dinner. ( Reuters)

Brazil's Vice President Becomes Acting President. ( Economist)

Haiti Doctors' Strike Spreads, As Limited Resources Arrive At Hospital. ( AP)

Some Obamacare Funding Of Health Insurers Declared Unconstitutional. ( Los Angeles Times)

First Woman Poised To Lead U.S. Combatant Command. ( VOA)

Baggage Screening Resumes At Phoenix Airport After Luggage Delayed. ( CNN)

