In Portland, Curried Tofu With A Side Of Kale Chips

Published May 16, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT

The show Portlandia made fun of Portland’s obsession with food that’s local and sustainable. In one episode, the characters have to visit the farm where a chicken was raised before deciding whether they can eat it.

At the The Slide Inn, a German-vegan restaurant in southeast Portland, customers dine on gluten free onion rings along with hormone-free turkey. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Eugene and Lenore Bingham who own the restaurant to discuss how the food industry has catered to demand from customers for a certain kind of eating.

Guests

  • Eugene Bingham and Lenore Bingham, owners of The Slide Inn, Portland Oregon.

The Slide Inn in southeast Portland, Oregon. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)
The Slide Inn in southeast Portland, Oregon. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)

Chef and co-owner Eugene Bingham, cooking in his kitchen at the Slide Inn. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)
Chef and co-owner Eugene Bingham, cooking in his kitchen at the Slide Inn. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)

Chef and co-owner of the Slide Inn, Eugene Bingham, cooks in his kitchen. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)
Chef and co-owner of the Slide Inn, Eugene Bingham, cooks in his kitchen. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)