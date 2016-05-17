Top Stories: Deadly Baghdad Bombings; Man Booker International Prize
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Three Blasts In Baghdad Kill Dozens Of People.
-- 'The Vegetarian' Wins Man Booker International Prize For Fiction.
And here are more early headlines:
Primary Elections Held Today In Kentucky And Oregon. ( CNN)
Federal Government To Review North Charleston Police. ( Post & Courier)
Mississippi School District Ordered To Desegregate. ( Washington Post)
U.S., Other Nations Consider Easing Arms Embargo Against Libya. ( Wall Street Journal)
House GOP Debuts Bill To Fund Zika Research. ( CBS)
Verizon, Striking Workers To Restart Negotiations Today. ( USA Today)
Prosecution Rests In Trial Of Baltimore Officer In Freddie Gray Death. ( WUSA)
More Oil Workers Told To Evacuate Ahead Of Canadian Fire. ( BBC)
Thailand Closes Island To Tourists To Avoid Environmental Damage. ( ABC Online)
