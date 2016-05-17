Top Stories: Deadly Baghdad Bombings; Man Booker International Prize

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Three Blasts In Baghdad Kill Dozens Of People.

-- 'The Vegetarian' Wins Man Booker International Prize For Fiction.

And here are more early headlines:

Primary Elections Held Today In Kentucky And Oregon. ( CNN)

Federal Government To Review North Charleston Police. ( Post & Courier)

Mississippi School District Ordered To Desegregate. ( Washington Post)

U.S., Other Nations Consider Easing Arms Embargo Against Libya. ( Wall Street Journal)

House GOP Debuts Bill To Fund Zika Research. ( CBS)

Verizon, Striking Workers To Restart Negotiations Today. ( USA Today)

Prosecution Rests In Trial Of Baltimore Officer In Freddie Gray Death. ( WUSA)

More Oil Workers Told To Evacuate Ahead Of Canadian Fire. ( BBC)

Thailand Closes Island To Tourists To Avoid Environmental Damage. ( ABC Online)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.