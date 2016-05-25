© 2020 WFAE
﻿Native American Healing In The Digital Age

Published May 25, 2016 at 1:45 PM EDT
Cristobal Martinez is a founder of the indigenous performance group Radio Healer. (Lee Hyeoma/radiohealer.com)
A traditional Native American healing ceremony is performed to promote a sense of wellness and to connect participants in mind, body and spirit.

The ceremonies can include prayer, chants and sacred objects and are often accompanied by music played on traditional instruments. But one healing ceremony in Phoenix has been reimagined for the digital age.

Jimmy Jenkins from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports.

