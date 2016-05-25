﻿Native American Healing In The Digital Age

A traditional Native American healing ceremony is performed to promote a sense of wellness and to connect participants in mind, body and spirit.

The ceremonies can include prayer, chants and sacred objects and are often accompanied by music played on traditional instruments. But one healing ceremony in Phoenix has been reimagined for the digital age.

Jimmy Jenkins from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports.

Reporter

Jimmy Jenkins, senior producer at KJZZ. He tweets @newsjunkyjimmy.

