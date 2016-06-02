© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Clinton On Foreign Policy; Rules To Limit Payday Lending

By Korva Coleman
Published June 2, 2016 at 8:33 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Clinton To Tout Her Foreign Policy Experience In California Speech.

-- New Rules To Ban Payday Lending 'Debt Traps'.

And here are more early headlines:

German Lawmakers Approve Armenian Genocide Resolution. ( BBC)

Senate Report Says 4 Carmakers Still Using Takata Airbags. ( New York Times)

Yet More Rain Headed For Inundated Central Texas. ( AccuWeather)

Flooding In France And Germany Leaves Several Dead. ( BBC)

U.N. Chief Wants To Send Hundreds More Peacekeepers To Mali. ( Reuters)

Bay Area Hosts NBA, NHL Finals. ( AP)

Rare Giant Panda Cub Born In Belgian Zoo. ( Reuters)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
