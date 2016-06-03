Top Stories: Startling Jobless Report; U.S. Soldiers Killed In Texas Flooding

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Economy Adds Just 38,000 Jobs, In May, Far Short Of Expectations.

-- At Least 5 Soldiers Dead In Fort Hood After Truck Overturned In Swollen Creek.

And here are more early headlines:

Fights Between Protesters, Trump Supporters After Rally. ( San Jose Mercury News)

Chicago To Release Data On Police Use Of Force, Shootings. ( Chicago Tribune)

Venezuelan Protesters Demand Food, Get Tear Gassed. ( Reuters)

Leading Powers Try To Revive Mideast Peace Talks. ( VOA)

No Aid Airdrops Planned For Syria, Despite Need. ( New York Times)

Group Calls For E.U.-Turkey Refugee Deal To Be Scrapped. ( Amnesty International)

U.S. Has Approved 4,700 Syrian Refugees For Resettlement. ( Reuters)

Yes! It's National Donut Day! ( USA Today)

