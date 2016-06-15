Bob Dylan Honors Fan's Request; Plays 'Free Bird'

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: Yeah, that is a decades-old concert tradition. No matter who the performer is, someone in the crowd screams a request for that Lynyrd Skynyrd song, "Free Bird." Play "Free Bird." So it was no surprise when it happened at a recent Bob Dylan show in California. The surprise was that Bob Dylan actually obliged. His band played "Free Bird."

GREENE: Rock on. It's MORNING EDITION.