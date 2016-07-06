© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Baton Rouge Police Shooting; Pistorius Gets New Jail Term

By Korva Coleman
Published July 6, 2016 at 9:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Video Of Baton Rouge Man's Fatal Encounter With Police Sparks Protests.

-- Soccer Star Lionel Messi Sentenced To 21-Month Jail Term For Tax Fraud.

-- Oscar Pistorius Gets 6-Year Prison Sentence In Girlfriend's Murder.

And here are more early stories:

Severe Thunderstorms Possible In Northern Plains, Portions Of South. ()

Panel Recommends Overhauling Veterans' Care, Using Private Care. ( Wall Street Journal)

Federal Judge Blocks Kansas From Cutting Planned Parenthood Funding. ( KCUR)

Chinese Flooding Deaths Reach 186. ( South China Morning Post)

British Currency Continues To Sink After Brexit. ( CNBC)

No Mega Millions Lotto Winner; Jackpot Now $508 Million. ()

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
