Top Stories: The Latest On The Dallas Shooting; June Unemployment
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Dallas Police Officers Killed By Snipers: What We Know Friday.
-- U.S. Economy Adds 287,000 Jobs In June, Exceeding Expectations.
-- 'We're Hurting', Dallas Police Chief David Brown Says.
And here are more early headlines:
Despite Brexit, Obama Expects UK To Partner Closely In NATO Matters. ( BBC)
Kansas Tornado Damages Nursing Home; No Injuries Reported. ( KWCH)
South Korea To Deploy Anti-Missile Shields. ( Yonhap)
Suicide Attack At Iraqi Shrine Kills At Least 30. ( Al Jazeera)
Super Typhoon Crashes Into Taiwan. ( Time)
Several People Gored At Pamplona Bull-Running Festival. ( Guardian)
Mega Millions Lotto Drawing Tonight; Jackpot Is $540 Million. ()
