Top Stories: China Territory Dispute; Alleged Baton Rouge Police Threat

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Chinese Official On Tribunal Ruling: 'It's Nothing But A Scrap Of Paper'.

-- In Baton Rouge, 3 Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Guns To Kill Police Officers.

And here are more early headlines:

Tornadoes Hit Minnesota, Wisconsin. ( Weather.com)

Japanese Emperor Hints He'll Abdicate Soon. ( NHK)

At Least 27 Dead In Italy Commuter Train Crash. ( BBC)

Candidates For U.N. Secretary General Hold Debate. ( Reuters)

Judge To Decide On Release Of Trump University Videos. ( AP)

Death Toll Rises In Worsening Kashmir Unrest. ( RFE/RL)

Several Rapes Reported At Bull Running Festival In Spain. ( Telegraph)

Solar Plane Arrives In Egypt On Penultimate Leg. ( Solar Impulse)

American League Defeats National League In All Star Game. ( USA Today)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.