Top Stories: China Territory Dispute; Alleged Baton Rouge Police Threat
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Chinese Official On Tribunal Ruling: 'It's Nothing But A Scrap Of Paper'.
-- In Baton Rouge, 3 Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Guns To Kill Police Officers.
And here are more early headlines:
Tornadoes Hit Minnesota, Wisconsin. ( Weather.com)
Japanese Emperor Hints He'll Abdicate Soon. ( NHK)
At Least 27 Dead In Italy Commuter Train Crash. ( BBC)
Candidates For U.N. Secretary General Hold Debate. ( Reuters)
Judge To Decide On Release Of Trump University Videos. ( AP)
Death Toll Rises In Worsening Kashmir Unrest. ( RFE/RL)
Several Rapes Reported At Bull Running Festival In Spain. ( Telegraph)
Solar Plane Arrives In Egypt On Penultimate Leg. ( Solar Impulse)
American League Defeats National League In All Star Game. ( USA Today)
