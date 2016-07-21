A South Indian Arts Scene Is Flourishing In The Bay Area

Silicon Valley’s high tech giants and starts ups have drawn hundreds of thousands of South Asians to the San Francisco Bay Area in recent years. The influx has led to an explosion of Indian arts, especially music and dance.

Rachael Myrow of Here & Now contributing station KQED explores the growing scene.

Read more on this story via KQED.

Reporter

Rachael Myrow, South Bay arts reporter for KQED in San Francisco. She tweets @rachaelmyrow.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.