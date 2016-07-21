© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A South Indian Arts Scene Is Flourishing In The Bay Area

Published July 21, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
An influx of South Asians to the San Francisco Bay Area has lead to an explosion of Indian arts, especially music and dance. (Rachael Myrow/KQED)
An influx of South Asians to the San Francisco Bay Area has lead to an explosion of Indian arts, especially music and dance. (Rachael Myrow/KQED)

Silicon Valley’s high tech giants and starts ups have drawn hundreds of thousands of South Asians to the San Francisco Bay Area in recent years. The influx has led to an explosion of Indian arts, especially music and dance.

Rachael Myrow of Here & Now contributing station KQED explores the growing scene.

Read more on this story via KQED.

Reporter

Rachael Myrow, South Bay arts reporter for KQED in San Francisco. She tweets @rachaelmyrow.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.