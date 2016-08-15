Competitors In Russian Town Vie For Most Mosquito Bites

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Seemed like a pretty bad day for Irina Ilyukhina. The 9-year-old girl from the Russian town of Berezniki was picking berries and got devoured by mosquitoes - 43 bites. Her legs were covered. Awful - or not. This is actually cool if you live in Berezniki. The town hosts a mosquito festival, and Irina won a ceramic cup for being most bitten. Now, there were far fewer mosquitoes than usual because of the heat. Funny, they wanted to avoid this event, and the humans didn't.