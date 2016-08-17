Top Stories: California Fire Threatens Thousands; Australia Migrant Camp

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Out-Of-Control Southern California Brushfire Forces 80,000 To Evacuate.

-- Australia, Papua New Guinea Agree To Close Refugee Detention Camp.

And here are more early headlines:

In Surprise Move, Trump Changes Top Campaign Staffers. ( New York Times)

FBI Gives Some Clinton Email Probe Documents To Congress. ( Reuters)

Turkey Makes Space For Alleged Coup Plotters By Freeing Other Prisoners. ( AP)

Liz Cheney Wins Wyoming GOP Congressional Primary. ( Politico)

Univision To Buy Bankrupt Gawker Media For $135 Million. ( Forbes)

Malaysian Oil Tanker Hijacked, Sailed To Indonesia. ( CNN)

Montana Says 10,000 Fish Dead In Yellowstone River. ( Bozeman Daily Chronicle)

1st Oregon Standoff Conspirator Sent To Prison. ( Oregonian)

