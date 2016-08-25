Top Stories: Colombian Peace Treaty Reached; Brazil's Impeachment Trial

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Beginning Of the End? Impeachment Trial Opens For Brazil's Dilma Rousseff.

-- FARC Rebels, Colombian Government Sign Historic Peace Treaty.

And here are more early headlines:

At Least 241 Dead In Italian Earthquake. ( Wall Street Journal)

Report Says Syria Used Chlorine Gas Against Civilians. ( New York Times)

Teams Assess Quake Damage To Scores Of Myanmar Temples. ( AP)

La. Flooding Damage Found To Be Worse In One Parish. ( The Advocate)

Tornadoes Strike Central Indiana, Minor Injuries Reported. ( Indianapolis Star)

Florida Reports New Local Zika Case, Bringing Total To 43. ( Miami Herald)

Baltimore Police Used Secret Air Surveillance Program. ( Baltimore Sun)

Former FIFA President Blatter Opens Appeal Of 6 Year Suspension. ( AFP)

Gaston Becomes 3rd Atlantic Hurricane In 2016. ( National Hurricane Center)

Australian Prospector Finds Huge Gold Nugget Worth $250,000. ( Australian Mining)

