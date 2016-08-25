Top Stories: Colombian Peace Treaty Reached; Brazil's Impeachment Trial
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Beginning Of the End? Impeachment Trial Opens For Brazil's Dilma Rousseff.
-- FARC Rebels, Colombian Government Sign Historic Peace Treaty.
And here are more early headlines:
At Least 241 Dead In Italian Earthquake. ( Wall Street Journal)
Report Says Syria Used Chlorine Gas Against Civilians. ( New York Times)
Teams Assess Quake Damage To Scores Of Myanmar Temples. ( AP)
La. Flooding Damage Found To Be Worse In One Parish. ( The Advocate)
Tornadoes Strike Central Indiana, Minor Injuries Reported. ( Indianapolis Star)
Florida Reports New Local Zika Case, Bringing Total To 43. ( Miami Herald)
Baltimore Police Used Secret Air Surveillance Program. ( Baltimore Sun)
Former FIFA President Blatter Opens Appeal Of 6 Year Suspension. ( AFP)
Gaston Becomes 3rd Atlantic Hurricane In 2016. ( National Hurricane Center)
Australian Prospector Finds Huge Gold Nugget Worth $250,000. ( Australian Mining)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.