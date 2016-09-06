Top Stories: Philippines Leader Insults Obama; Congress Returns From Vacation
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Philippines President 'Expresses Regret' For Calling Obama Obscenity.
-- Congress To-Do List: Fund Government Agencies, Zika Virus Battle.
And here are more early headlines:
Clinton To Hold Rally In Tampa Today. ( Tampa Bay Times)
Post Tropical Storm Hermine Remains Off New England. ( NHC)
Hurricane Newton Makes Landfall On Baja California. (UPI)
British Airways Passengers Delayed By Computer Problem. ( Daily Mail)
Thousands Of Nurses Strike In Minneapolis. ( KMSP-TV)
Man To Receive Life Term For Killing TSA Agents In Los Angeles. ( AP)
Ohio Man To Be Sentenced For Egging Home More Than 100 Times. ( Newsnet5.com)
World Nomad Games Open In Kyrgyzstan, Including Goat Carcass Polo. ( Guardian)
