New York Mets' Wilmer Flores Uses 'Friends' Theme Song As Walk-Up Music

If you've been to a Major League Baseball game, you know that batters get to pick the song that plays as they walk up to the plate. Most songs aren't that surprising. These are mostly 20-something guys, and so you've got some going with hip-hop.

CORNISH: Others prefer country.

CORNISH: You've got your metal-heads.

CORNISH: And then there is a certain New York Mets infielder.

CORNISH: Wilmer Flores has gone '90s.

CORNISH: That's the sound of Wilmer Flores heading to the plate in a game earlier this week. And, yes, that is "I'll Be There For You," the theme to the sitcom "Friends" by the Rembrandts. He started calling for it last Sunday, and he's had a hit in every game he's played since. Flores explained that he loves the show and has seen every episode. The native Venezuelan says it helped him learn English since he was a teenager toiling in the minor leagues seven years ago.

Now, if only we had the story behind the new at-bat music for his Mets teammate, Yoenis Cespedes. He recently switched to "The Circle Of Life" from "The Lion King."

