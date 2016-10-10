Top Stories: Fact Checking The Presidential Debate; Nobel Economics Prize
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- It's Agreed: Nobel Prize In Economics Awarded For Contract Theory.
-- FACT CHECK: Clinton And Trump Debate For The 2nd Time.
And here are more early headlines:
Germany Arrests Suspect Alleged To Be Planning Bombing. ( New York Times)
Alleged Deadly Shooter Of Palm Springs Officers Is Arrested. ( AP)
2 Missiles Fall Close To U.S Navy Warship Near Yemen. ( Guardian)
Samsung Suspends Galaxy Note 7 Cell Phone Production. ( Wall Street Journal)
Pope Francis Elevates 17 New Cardinals. ( Reuters)
Report: Settlement In Washington State Landslide. ( Seattle Times)
Wrong Way Driver In Vermont Kills 5 Teens. ( Boston Globe)
Survey Finds Regular Gasoline Prices Increase 4 Cents Per Gallon. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.