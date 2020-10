Top Stories: Mosul Military Advance; McCain On Supreme Court Nominees

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Advance On Mosul Continues As Aid Groups Brace For Civilian Casualties.

-- Sen. McCain Says Republicans Will Block All Court Nominations If Clinton Wins.

And here are more early headlines:

Russia And Syria Pause Airstrikes On Aleppo. ( AP)

Top Police Official Apologizes For Historical Mistreatment Of Minorities. ( Los Angeles Times)

3 Kansas Men Please Not Guilty To Suspected Terror Plot. ( Reuters)

Wikileaks Alleges Ecuador Cut Assange's Internet Link. ( Time)

Unmanned Private Rocket Launched To ISS With Supplies. ( Space.com)

Two Dead, Two Missing In German Chemical Plant Blast. ( Deutsche Welle)

Category 1 Typhoon Aims For Vietnam. ( AccuWeather)

Japan Looks To Cut Soaring Olympic Costs By Moving Events. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.