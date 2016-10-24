NPR Politics Podcast: How Do Write-In Candidates Work?

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are two of the most unpopular presidential candidates in U.S. history. For those searching for another choice, it might be tempting to write in a candidate on the ballot. Well, a listener asked the NPR Politics Podcast team what happens to those write-in votes, are they actually counted? Well, here's the answer from NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben, Susan Davis and Scott Detrow.

SCOTT DETROW, BYLINE: It'll be curious to see what it looks like on Election Day because typically, write-in votes, you get a general sense if there were X amount of write-in votes. But it takes a while for that to process and see, you know, 10 were for Mickey Mouse...

SUSAN DAVIS, BYLINE: Right.

DETROW: ...Sixteen were for this person.

DAVIS: Although it really is more about making the voter feel better about - and sleeping at night...

DETROW: Oh, yeah.

DAVIS: ...Cause a lot of states also have rules that even if you write someone in that if you're a write-in candidate, you still have to register with the secretary of state as a write-in candidate. So just writing in Paul Ryan in many states where he's not a write-in candidate, that ballot won't even be counted.

DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: Right now the numbers I found in 34 states, so it's most of them, are like what Sue was saying. You have to file as a write-in candidate. Actually, I saw a headline today from the Charlotte News Observer that said North Carolina write-in votes won't count unless they're for Jill Stein because Jill Stein has registered as a write-in candidate.

So if you vote for - if you write her in in North Carolina, then, yeah, it will count. Nine states prohibit write-in voting. And the remainder, you can write in whoever you want.

DETROW: You can write in Danielle.

KURTZLEBEN: Yeah, well, interestingly, some states, some jurisdictions will release who all the write-in votes were for. I found a list from New York in 2012. There were two write-ins for Vladimir Putin. One was spelled right. One was spelled horrendously wrong.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTZLEBEN: There was one for my cat Ginger (ph). There was one for we can run things better ourselves. It's just - it's all over the place. And it depends on your state so...

DAVIS: And that was clearly voters who just wanted to make themselves feel better.

KURTZLEBEN: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

DETROW: Probably the most successful write-in candidacy was Lisa Murkowski's, right?

KURTZLEBEN: Oh, yeah.

DAVIS: Yeah. Lisa Murkowski is a Republican senator from Alaska who, in 2010, lost her primary and in response, mounted a write-in campaign for November. And particularly because the Murkowski's were so well-known in Alaska, kind of like the Kennedys in Massachusetts, she mounted a successful write-in campaign and came back to win. Only two senators in the history of this country have been able to do that.

The other one was Strom Thurmond.

DETROW: Oh.

DAVIS: Yeah.

DETROW: And she won by a wide margin, so it was irrelevant, but I remember wondering at the time if enough people had spelled the name wrong, would have...

DAVIS: Yeah.

DETROW: ...Elected officials - if you spelled it with a Y or something, would election officials have been like, oh, I don't know, that doesn't count for her?

DAVIS: And that's part of - and part of the rules about write-in ballots too that even - I wonder even about Jill Stein's...

DETROW: Yeah.

KURTZLEBEN: Oh, yeah.

DAVIS: ...'Cause there's a lot of different ways to spell Stein, Right?

DETROW: Yeah.

KURTZLEBEN: So...

DAVIS: So if it's spelled wrong, that could be a contested ballot, although I don't think Jill Stein is going to be in contention for the presidency. So it probably won't matter.

KURTZLEBEN: Interesting.

DETROW: All right...

KURTZLEBEN: I guess Mike Krzyzewski (ph) can't run for - can't run as a write-in candidate.

(LAUGHTER)

That was NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben, Susan Davis and Scott Detrow. You can hear more from the NPR Politics Podcast team with daily episodes until November 8.