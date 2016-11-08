Ease Election Anxiety By Looking At Cute Animals

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. For those feeling a little stressed out on this Election Day, the San Francisco Zoo is offering to ease your anxiety with cute animals. Today, the zoo is live streaming the antics of three fluffy, red pandas - Tenzing, Hunter and Hillary. And if Hillary in a zoo isn't distraction enough, USA Today is offering photos and videos of adorable dogs titled "Puppies" because election fatigue is real y'all. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.