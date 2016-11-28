Top Stories: Syrian Fighting In Aleppo; Unfounded Trump Claims On Voting

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Thousands Flee Eastern Aleppo As Syrian Regime Forces Advance.

-- Trump Makes Unfounded Claim That 'Millions' Voted Illegally For Clinton.

And here are more early headlines:

Philippines Police Detonate Bomb Near U.S. Embassy. ( CNN)

Report: Claims Of Torture In Turkey Following Failed Coup. ( BBC)

Protests Set Over India's Withdrawal Of High Currency Notes. ( NDTV)

Zimbabwe Re-Introducing Currency Notes. ( Bloomberg)

Fighting In Uganda Leaves Scores Dead. ( VOA)

San Francisco Public Transit Payment System Hacked. ( San Francisco Examiner)

U.K. Lawmaker Calls For Bruce Springsteen As U.S. Ambassador To U.K. ( Sun)

