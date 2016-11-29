Why Surfcasting Is About More Than Just Catching Fish
Surfcasting is ocean fishing from the shore. To find the best, Here & Now‘s Robin Young went to Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of New England.
There she met Paul Schultz, the legendary surfcaster who is featured in the definitive book “ Reading The Water” by Robert Past.
But this endeavor is about more than casting a line out to attract a fish; it’s also about exploring and restoration.
Here are more photos from the trip:
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.