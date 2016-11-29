Why Surfcasting Is About More Than Just Catching Fish

Surfcasting is ocean fishing from the shore. To find the best, Here & Now‘s Robin Young went to Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of New England.

There she met Paul Schultz, the legendary surfcaster who is featured in the definitive book “ Reading The Water” by Robert Past.

But this endeavor is about more than casting a line out to attract a fish; it’s also about exploring and restoration.

Here are more photos from the trip:

/ Surfcasting is about more than casting a line out to attract a fish; it's also about exploring and restoration. (Pixabay)

/ The view approaching the Chappaquiddick Bridge (Robin Young/Here & Now)

/ Angler Paul Schultz behind the wheel. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

/ Paul Schultz (center) with Here & Now's Robin Young and another angler on Martha's Vineyard. (Robin Young/Here & Now)