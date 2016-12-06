Uber Eyes Artificial Intelligence With New Acquisition

Uber is thinking about the long game.

The ride-hailing company acquired the artificial intelligence (AI) company Geometric Intelligence Monday, and said it will begin a new research arm called Uber’s AI Labs. Other companies like Google and Facebook have also been making moves to boost their understanding of AI as they look to their future.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Johana Bhuiyan ( @JMBooyah), senior editor of transportation at Recode, about the acquisition and new lab.

