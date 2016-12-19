Lawmaker's Musical Tie Goes Off During Asbestos Speech
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Good morning. I'm David Greene. Aengus O Snodaigh is an Irish lawmaker who wore a Santa Claus tie to work. He was giving a speech about workers exposed to asbestos when...
(SOUNDBITE OF MIDI CLIP OF "WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS")
GREENE: ...That tie he was wearing started playing Christmas carols. This is not the actual tie. It's one we found online. But as this music played, lawmakers chuckled as Mr. O Snodaigh kept giving his speech.
(SOUNDBITE OF THE PHILADELPHIA BRASS ENSEMBLE'S "WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS")