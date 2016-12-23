© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Netflix Documentary, Amazon Series Among 2016's Most Overlooked Shows

Published December 23, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST
Billy Bob Thornton in a scene from the Amazon series "Goliath." (Colleen E. Hayes/Amazon Prime via AP)
Billy Bob Thornton in a scene from the Amazon series "Goliath." (Colleen E. Hayes/Amazon Prime via AP)

From a fantastic documentary on the beginnings of hip-hop, to a British comedy about the intersection of sexuality and religion, 2016 featured a lot of quality television that didn’t gain mainstream attention.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans ( @Deggans) talks with Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti about the shows that are still worth watching even though they won’t be on anyone’s top-10 list this year.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.