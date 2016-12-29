Sacha Baron Cohen Would Like A Word With You

This program was originally broadcast on February 1, 2016.

Comedian and actor Sacha Baron Cohen joins us. The wild imagination behind Borat, Bruno and Ali G is back.

Actor, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has proven he will do just about anything to make a scene that makes us laugh, cry with laughter, cringe. It was true when he posed as over-the-top provocateurs Ali G and Borat and Bruno – with their wild hijinx lighting up homophobia, racism, absurdity. It's true again in his new movie "The Brothers Grimsby." Baron Cohen as the soccer hooligan brother of a smooth superspy. This hour On Point, in the studio with Sacha Baron Cohen. — Tom Ashbrook

Guest

Sacha Baron Cohen, actor, comedian and screenwriter. He co-wrote and stars in the upcoming comedy, "The Brothers Grimsby." Known for his roles in "Da Ali G Show," "Borat," "Bruno" and much, much more.

From Tom's Reading List

Los Angeles Times: Sacha Baron Cohen goes on another Hollywood 'wild ride' — "For the sake of comedy, Sacha Baron Cohen has risked arrest, lawsuits and grave bodily harm, but sitting down for an interview somehow seems more daunting. It's one thing to go out into the world and stir up trouble in the guise of outrageous characters like the moronic hip-hop poser Ali G or the bigoted Kazakh TV reporter Borat. It's another thing entirely to do it as himself."

Rolling Stone: Sacha Baron Cohen: The Man Behind the Mustache — "There are two things Baron Cohen doesn't like talking about: his background and his creative process – how he creates his characters, how he procures interviews with highly inaccessible figures like Newt Gingrich and Donald Trump, and how he gets them to take seriously his preposterous questions."

Deadline: OSCARS Q&A: Sacha Baron Cohen — "What was interesting while making The Dictator were all these organizations that have to show respect to dictatorships, for example, the United Nations. We wanted to shoot a scene there and they eventually refused us. We asked why and they said 'Well, we represent many, many dictatorships and we don't want to upset them.' So, in the end, we had to recreate our own version of the United Nations. It was ridiculous, really. You know, they said the problem with our movie is that it's anti-dictatorship."

Watch A Trailer For "The Brothers Grimsby"

[Youtube]

See Photos Of Sacha Baron Cohen In The On Point Studio

