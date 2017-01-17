Shark That Reproduced Sexually Switches To Asexually, Report Says

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the story of a shark named Leonie. She's a proud mom - gave birth last year to three baby sharks. Here's the thing. She hadn't had any contact with a male shark.

Now, the British magazine New Scientist reports some animals that reproduce sexually can occasionally reproduce asexually. And that does include sharks. But usually it happens when a female has never had male contact. Leonie had a ton of offspring with a male partner, then apparently decided she would just do it her way.