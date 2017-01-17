Top Stories: Istanbul Club Suspect Said To Confess; Missing Jet Hunt Called Off

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Search For Missing Flight MH370 Suspended After Almost 3 Years.

-- Suspect In Istanbul Nightclub Attack Has Confessed, Say Turkish Officials.

And here are more early headlines:

British P.M. Confirms Brexit Vote To Go To U.K. Parliament. ( CNN)

Icy Weather Striking Central, Northern Plains. ()

Ex-Taiwan President Will Attend Trump Inauguration. ( Bloomberg)

Wife Of Orlando Shooter To Appear In Federal Court. ( Los Angeles Times)

Report: GM To Invest $1 Billion In U.S. Plants. ( Wall Street Journal)

Bloody, Deadly Brazilian Prison Violence Grows Worse. ( AP)

Impeached South Korean President To Be Questioned Soon. ( Reuters)

81 False Killer Whales Die Off Everglades. ( WFLA)

Obama Hosts World Series Winning Chicago Cubs. ( Chicago Tribune)

