The 2017 Academy Awards Cheatsheet

With guest host Ray Suarez.

The Oscars this weekend. “Hidden Figures,” “Moonlight,” “La La Land?” We’ll look at this year’s showdown.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is throwing a big bash in Los Angeles County this weekend. Sunday night, magnificently dressed people will tell each other who won some very big awards. It’s Oscar Night! And if you love movies you’ll be watching to see who wins what. Heck, even if you didn’t see the movies you’ll be watching. What does it tell us about the culture, politics, and the prospects for a globe-straddling multi- billion dollar business? This hour On Point, pass the popcorn — it’s the Oscars.

Guests

Tre’vell Anderson, film reporter for the Los Angeles Times. ( @TrevellAnderson)

Andrea Mandell, West Coast entertainment editor at USA Today. ( @AndreaMandell)

From The Reading List

Los Angeles Times: #OscarsSoWhite’s April Reign: Films are more black this year, ‘not more diverse’ — “Following last year’s industry-shaking #OscarsSoWhite campaign, the 2017 slate of Oscar nominations is surely more diverse with the likes of Octavia Spencer, Denzel Washington and Barry Jenkins all taking home nominations. But according to April Reign, former attorney, managing editor of BroadwayBlack.com and the hashtag’s creator, the fight for actual diversity and inclusion is not yet over.”

Slate: 12 Wins That Could Make History at the Oscars This Sunday — “Hollywood’s biggest night is upon us yet again, which means there are new opportunities for record-breaking wins and historic firsts—and this year, there are quite a few of them, particularly when it comes to black performers and filmmakers. But the chances to surpass previous Oscar winners go beyond the profound effects of an infamous, game-changing hashtag. Who could earn not just a trophy, but also a place in the history books, should his or her name be pulled out of one of those envelopes?”

USA Today: 6 major moments to watch for at the Oscars — “Though Hidden Figures has gained steam in recent weeks, most pundits believe the best picture race has narrowed to indie wonder Moonlight, which focuses its gaze on a young black boy growing up in the projects of Miami and grappling with his sexuality, and La La Land, the modern musical which took critics’ breath away with its visual mastery and songbook.”

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.