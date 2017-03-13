Poppies, Verbena And Lilies, Oh My! Deluge Leads To Southwestern 'Super Bloom'

Blink and you might miss the “super bloom” that is blanketing deserts in the southwestern United States.

Heavy winter rains in California have created prime conditions for desert wildflowers. There’s arguably no better place to see them than the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County, where the evening primrose, desert lily and sand verbena are on full display.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with a park botanist, Larry Hendrickson.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.