After Floods And Damage, Historic North Carolina Town Rebuilds

As the Northeast deals with what many hope will be the final snow storm of the season, the tiny town of Princeville, North Carolina, is still feeling the effects of another storm — Hurricane Matthew, which hit the town last year.

It was the second time in nearly 20 years that water from the Tar River flooded the historic African-American town founded by former slaves, and believed to be the oldest black incorporated community in the country. As Leoneda Inge ( @LeonedaInge) from Here & Now contributor WUNC reports, support for the future of the town continues to grow — but that may not be enough.

