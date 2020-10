NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley ( @HorsleyScott) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss how Republicans are reacting to Monday’s report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that found that the GOP health care proposal would reduce budget deficits by $337 billion over the next decade, but leave 24 million people uninsured.

