© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

With World Watching, Will Dutch Reject Or Embrace Immigrants?

Published March 14, 2017 at 12:12 PM EDT

Voters in the Netherlands head to the polls Wednesday for a national election, and it remains to be seen whether they’ll follow the same wave of nationalism that led the United Kingdom to vote to leave the European Union last year.

NPR’s  Frank Langfitt ( @franklangfitt) talks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about a remote village he visited, and the evolving relationship the people there had with newcomers.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.