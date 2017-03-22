Day 3: Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

The confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch, and what his appointment would mean.

Judge Neil Gorsuch was all gosh and golly at Senate hearings on his nomination to the United States Supreme Court yesterday. But the issues he would rule on are way beyond gee whiz. Presidential powers, torture, abortion. Corporate power and private citizens. Democrats say he’s too friendly to corporations. Republicans say he’s as good as it gets. Then there’s the frozen trucker story. This hour On Point, listening to judge Neil Gorsuch, nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. — Tom Ashbrook

Guests

David Savage, Supreme Court and legal issues reporter for the Los Angeles Times. ( @DavidGSavage)

Dahlia Lithwick, courts and law writer for Slate. ( @Dahlialithwick)

From Tom’s Reading List

Los Angeles Times: Democrats voice deep skepticism at Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing for Supreme Court seat – “Democrats voiced skepticism about his conservative record and pro-business rulings, and repeatedly brought up Republicans’ refusal last year to even consider President Obama’s nominee for the same seat now being filled by President Trump.”

Slate: How Dare You Question Our Precious Nominee? – “They are angry that Democrats believe an Obama nominee should have been afforded the courtesy of a hearing and a vote. They are angry that their nominee—who was picked by the president with promises about how he would vote in abortion and gun cases—will surely be asked about how he will vote in abortion and gun cases. But mostly they are really just incredibly steamed that Senate Democrats are even a little bit mad. Because anger is sort of the Republicans’ thing.”

Washington Post: Supreme Court confirmation hearing: Neil Gorsuch on political pressure and judicial independence – “At the start of his second day of confirmation hearings, Republicans questioned Gorsuch about judicial independence and whether he would have any trouble ruling against Trump, who nominated him to the high court. Democrats grilled him on his work at George W. Bush’s Justice Department and whether he’d rule against Trump’s travel ban.”

