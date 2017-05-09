© 2020 WFAE
John Oliver Wants To Save Net Neutrality. Can He?

Published May 9, 2017 at 12:52 PM EDT

When HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” aired a segment on net neutrality Sunday, host John Oliver asked viewers to submit online comments to the Federal Communications Commission defending the current rules. Shortly afterward, the FCC’s website crashed.

Some attributed it to an overwhelming volume of traffic from Oliver’s fans. The FCC says the site was the target of a cyberattack. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Tony Romm ( @TonyRomm) of Recode about Oliver’s influence on the net neutrality debate.

