Top Stories: U.S. Will Arm Kurdish Rebels; Census Bureau Chief Quitting

-- Census Bureau Director Resigns As Agency Faces Funding Debate.

-- ESPN Troubles Cloud Disney Earnings; Apple Surpasses $800 Billion Mark.

-- U.S. To Arm Kurdish Fighters In Syria Despite Turkey's Objection.

-- DeVos Commencement Speech Draws Protests.

South Korea's New President Vows Quick Work On North Korea. ( Reuters)

Tillerson Meeting Russian Foreign Minister In Washington. ( VOA)

Confinement Ends Today for Ex-Massey Energy CEO. ( West Virginia Metro News)

Venezuela's Infant Mortality, Other Deaths Climb. ( Wall Street Journal)

Niece Of France's Marine Le Pen Quitting Politics. ( BBC)

Renowned Sydney Opera House To Be Renovated. ( AFP)

