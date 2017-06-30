Best Summer Books: 2017

Just in time for the fourth of July, we’ve got your hot summer reading list — from “The Hate U Give” to “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” — all cued up.

The Fourth of July weekend is here. Straight ahead. We are officially heading into the heart of summer. Congratulations! In the summer of 2017, you might just feel the need for escape, illumination, emotional rescue. And you might be looking to find it in a book. A good book. A great read. We’ve got suggestions this hour from a terrific trio of readers. About husbands and astrophysics. Love, hate, hunger and collapsing empires. This hour On Point: Great summer reads, 2017. — Tom Ashbrook

Guests

Janet Geddis, owner of the Avid Bookshop, which has two locations in Athens, Georgia, and was was named one of the five finalists for the Publisher’s Weekly 2017 Bookstore of the Year Award.

Elizabeth Khuri Chandler, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Goodreads. ( @Elizabethkhuri)

Liesl Schillinger, book critic and translator. Regular book critic for The New York Times Book Review. ( @arbitrix)

Janet Geddis’ List

Elizabeth Khuri Chandler’s List

Liesl Schillinger’s List

Summer Reading Suggestions From Our Listeners

Still craving summer reading recommendations? Here are the books the On Point staff thinks you should take with you on your next summer adventure.

